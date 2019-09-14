Tasty Weeknight Meal: Greek Baked Chicken Thighs

As everyone settles into their back-to-school and back-to-work routine, weeknight meals are an opportunity to spend time with family and catch up on the day’s events. Preparing a tasty, nutritious meal together, that doesn’t take too much time and effort, can help us reconnect with each other and help us pay attention to what we are eating on a daily basis. The following recipes make a tasty weeknight meal. The chicken thighs can be marinated ahead of time for up …