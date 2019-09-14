Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas to Speak at Oakland University

NEW YORK – Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, the Charles Edward Whitten Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, is a pioneer in the treatment of eye tumors and will present the 2019 Harding Lecture at Oakland University (OU) in Rochester, MI on Friday, September 27. A reception at 11:30 AM will precede the lecture which begins at noon.

According to his biography, Dr. Gragoudas received his medical training in Athens, Greece, and completed ophthalmology residency training at Boston University School of Medicine. He completed a clinical fellowship in diabetic retinopathy at the Elliot P. Joslin Research Laboratory at Harvard Medical School, then a retina fellowship under Dr. Charles Schepens at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Gragoudas joined the full-time faculty at Mass. Eye and Ear in 1975 and has served as Director of the Retina Service since 1985. He was promoted to Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School in 1994.

Dr. Gragoudas is an international authority in retinal diseases and intraocular tumors. His translational research has benefited countless patients with ocular malignancies and retinal neovascular diseases. His early translational work focused on uveal melanoma, for which he pioneered the use of proton beam irradiation—a highly successful treatment that has been used in over 15,000 patients to date as a proven and safe alternative to enucleation (removal of the eye). Along with refining proton beam therapy, Dr. Gragoudas also has studied the epidemiology, genetics, and molecular biology of uveal melanoma to further improve diagnosis and treatment for this potentially fatal disease.

With a long-standing interest in retinal disorders, Dr. Gragoudas helped pioneer vascular-targeting therapies for neovascular diseases of the eye. In collaboration with Dr. Joan Miller, co-recipient of the 2014 Champalimaud Vision Award, Dr. Gragoudas developed photodynamic therapy using the light-sensitive dye verteporfin (trademarked as Visudyne). He was instrumental in designing and executing the early clinical studies, and was an integral member of the study and writing groups for the large clinical trials. Based on these large clinical trials, photodynamic therapy using Visudyne became the first AMD treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and international drug regulatory agencies.

Dr. Gragoudas also was among the first to target vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in the treatment of AMD. This work was conducted in collaboration with the laboratory of famed anti-angiogenesis proponent, Dr. Judah Folkman, and with co-recipients of the 2014 Champalimaud Vision Award. This group first demonstrated the critical role of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in ocular neovascularization, and went on to demonstrate the inhibition of ocular neovascularization with VEGF inhibitors.

Dr. Gragoudas has published over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and authored more than 100 chapters, reviews, and books. He lectures nationally and internationally, and holds honorary doctorates from the University of Athens and the University of Patras, Greece. Some of his major honors and awards include the Academy Honor Award and the Senior Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Jules Gonin Lectureship of the Retina Research Foundation, the Senior Scientific Investigators Award from Research to Prevent Blindness, the J. Donald M. Gass Medal and the Arnall Patz Medal of the Macula Society, the Harvard Medical School Distinguished Alumni Award, and the Mildred Weisenfeld Award for Excellence in Ophthalmology from The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).

Dr. Michael Trese, an adjunct clinical professor in OU’s Eye Research Institute, invited Dr. Gragoudas to present this year’s Harding Lecture, noting that “Dr. Gragoudas has been a leader in ocular oncology for many years and a mentor and teacher to many outstanding ophthalmologists. We are privileged to have him present this year’s Harding Lecture,” Patch.com reported.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information, and to RSVP, email Jacqueline Hencsie at hencsie@oakland.edu.