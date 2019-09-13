Greece: Houses Evacuated in Saronida Due to Wildfire

ATHENS – The Fire Brigade on Friday ordered the evacuation of houses in the Attica coastal resort of Saronida as a fire that broke out shortly before 13:30 approached dangerously close to houses at a time when strong winds continued to blow in the area.

Additional reinforcements joined the firefighting crews already operating in the area so there are currently 19 fire engines with 42 fire fighters and four water dropping helicopters battling the blaze.

The Athens-Sounio Avenue has been closed to traffic between the junction with Kalyvia Avenue and Kresna Street, as has Papaflessa Raod from Kalyvia Avenue to Pavlos Melas Road.