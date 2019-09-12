Visitors, Revenues to Museums and Archaeological Sites Up in May 2019

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece posted a 2.5 pct and 1.7 pct rise, respectively, in May 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

In May 2019 the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while numbers of free admission visitors dropped by 2.2 pct and there was a 4.1 pct hike in revenues.

According to ELSTAT’s report, in the first five months of 2019 there was a 7 pct increase in visitors, 3.5 pct increase in free admissions while revenues rose by 10.9 pct.

In archaeological sites, in May 2019 there was a 1.7 pct increase in visitors, the number of free admissions dropped by 9 pct and revenues rose by 9.7 pct in comparison with May 2018.

In the period January-May 2019, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 6.8 pct, free admissions by 4.4 pct while revenues posted a 12 pct hike.