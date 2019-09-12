Dep. FM Diamataris Meets President of the Greek Festival Of Sydney

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, responsible for Greeks abroad, Antonis Diamataris, met on Wednesday with the President of the Greek Festival Of Sydney Nia Karteris and Greek diaspora affiliates Konstantinos Apoifis and Molly Chiotis.

During the discussion, according to a ministerial statement, Diamataris was congratulated on assuming his duties, while Nia Karteris briefed him on the Greek Festival Of Sydney’s cultural activities.

Also discussed was potential co-ordination on events marking the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Greek War of Independence, the issue of expatriate Greeks’ voting rights abroad, as well as various practical issues Greeks face in Australia, such as increased needs for educational staff and bureaucracy in their dealings with Greek authorities.