BOSTON – The presiding priest of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish in Bahamas Fr. Irenaeus Cox in an exclusive interview with The National Herald described the magnitude of the destruction caused by hurricane Dorian.

“Right now in the Bahamas things are very bad at Grand Bahamas and Abaco. Communications here is up and down as we have many people trying to call their relatives and there are not enough circuits to serve the demands of the callers here. There are also …