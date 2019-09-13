Greek-American Eyewitnesses Recall September 11th, 18 Years Later

NEW YORK – It may be 18 years since the tragic day that the planes crashed into the Twin Towers, but the memories for some are still vivid even as the years pass.

Three members of the Greek community spoke with The National Herald about their experience that day, remembering Ground Zero, what they lived through and will forever be etched on their souls.

John Kassimatis, then deputy chief of police at the 42nd Street station in Manhattan, lived through the tragedy.

He lost his brother-in-law that day as well as five police officers whom he ordered to go to the Twin Towers a few minutes later.

“The families of the victims are still in pain. Twenty-six Greeks died that day, I know many of them. They [the families] are still crying and will always cry. The children of my brother-in-law who was killed are fine, they went to university, they studied, they had families, but they remember that day every day,” he said.

He also refers to the commemoration organized by the state every year to honor the memory of those lost.

“I went every year until 2005. Since then, I’ve never been there again because politicians are going to take photos. I gather with some police officers who were together that day and visit the families of the five police officers who I ordered to go down there. We go and light a candle in the church, we make a trick, and finally. I don’t want to talk to politicians that day,” Kassimatis said.

About St. Nicholas Church that was destroyed that day, he said, “It is tragic and sad what is happening to the church. It is a shame for the Greek community. I hope that the new Archbishop will try to finish it soon.”

Marilena Christodoulou lived close to the scene of the tragedy on 9/11 as her son was attending Stuyvesant High School, just a few blocks away.

It was time for them to go to school. Not only the 3,000 students who attended that school, but many more children in area schools. And they will surely never forget what their childish eyes saw that Tuesday morning.

“It was time for them to go to school. It was a very traumatic experience for the children. They saw people jump out of windows. It was initially announced that they would not let the children in the local schools leave on their own and that the parents should come and pick them up. I remember, my husband had an appointment at the Towers that morning but couldn’t find parking. And so he left. A short time later, and as the first Tower had fallen, we went to pick up our son.

“When we arrived the second Tower was falling. What struck me was that it was completely quiet, everything was covered in gray. A deathly silence prevailed. We couldn’t breathe. We walked up to the school and after the second Tower had fallen the school officials opened the north door and said ‘run for your lives.’ Children who did not know the area did not know where to go. The phones weren’t working,” said Christodoulou.

She points to the next major tragedy that followed, that of the environmental disaster.

“They told us that everything was fine and not to worry about anything. The Towers had been burning until February. All these chemicals that were in the offices and asbestos, we all know what they do. But the mix of all this, nobody knew what it would cause.”

One month later, the school opened. On the same day as the stock exchange.

“It was a symbolic move as this school has high-level students and they wanted to open it with Wall Street,” Christodoulou said.

She even testified before Congress about everything she experienced on September 11th. “The government did not protect the public. Not only did they not protect us from the terrorists but also afterwards. Homes in the area were not cleaned, nor was Stuyvesant. In the summer of 2002 they cleaned it up!”

Father Apostolos, a priest at the Annunciation Church today, lived close to the tragedy of September 11th. In addition to being a clergyman, at that time he was also a representative of the Archdiocese in the Navy.

He spent 13 days beside the debris to help where needed and to comfort the firefighters and police officers there.

“When the Towers fell I was in Queens. My children went to school at St. Nicholas. On Mondays I usually didn’t go to the office. I came home and called a friend of mine a priest who – ironically – was eating at a restaurant opposite the Twin Towers last night. He told me to turn on the TV. I didn’t believe what I was seeing. I thought it was a mistake. Where we were talking, I see the second tower falling. My captain called me to go help. I was there since the first night. With the smell of death.

“Unless you live it you can’t describe it. I remember, they dug in the rubble and found human remains. With each piece we found, a hand or a foot, I was reading a general prayer for their soul. It’s hard to describe what I lived through. I remember then-Mayor Giuliani was also there. He would tell me ‘come near me because I don’t know what we will find.’ We found people who were dead just a few hours. And the firefighters blamed themselves saying that if they had found them a little earlier they would have lived.

“I was telling them ‘no it isn’t so. You are doing the best you can.’ I comforted them and those who were looking for their loved ones. I also went to St. Nicholas. I found nothing. I took two to three stones and kept them for remembrance. There was a lot of dust and chemicals. When I returned home, I left my shoes and uniform outside. I burned these clothes when my mission ended there. It was all chemicals.”

Congress sent a plaque to honor Fr. Apostolos for his contribution and also mentioned his name.

“I didn’t expect honor and glory, I went there to help. I had three personal acquaintances who were killed there. One of them was John Katsimatides. Giannakis loved the whole world, he stayed behind to help. He couldn’t leave without helping others. Unfortunately we lost him. I remember I was going to see his mother and she was saying ‘if you see John tell him to call me.’ How can a mother accept her child’s loss?”

Fr. Apostolos had with him a prayer book and small Gospels that he handed out to everyone. “They were the spiritual pills I offered to people who were in pain. I just did my job as a Greek American citizen and as a sailor. Nothing more.”

Five years ago he visited the WTC site and the museum that has been created in memory of those lost that day. But his visit didn’t last long. The memories overwhelmed him. “As soon as I walked into the classroom with the objects and saw a child’s schoolbag I started crying. I walked out and left. I couldn’t stand there. It’s hard. Many times I think about it and cry on my own,” he said.