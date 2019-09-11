The New Governor of Mt. Athos Visits Patriarch Bartholomew

CONSTANTINOPLE – Archon Athanasios Martinos, newly appointed Governor of Mount Athos by the decision of the Greek government and due to take up his duties in the near future, visited His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar.

The new Governor paid his respects to the Ecumenical Patriarch who is the Bishop of Mount Athos, and requested a Patriarchal blessing on the occasion of beginning his new and multifaceted duties. His All Holiness, who will visit Mount Athos from October 19 to October 22, wished the new Governor a fruitful and prosperous tenure as the representative of the Greek state on Holy Mount Athos, which is under the canonical and spiritual jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Throne.

During his meeting with His All Holiness, Martinos was accompanied by his wife Marina and University Professor Emeritus Dr. George Penelis and his wife, as well as by Dr. Gregory Penelis.