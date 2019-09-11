Archbishop Elpidophoros to Visit Bahamas

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is planning to visit Bahamas which recently was struck by hurricane Dorian, which left behind many dead and wiped out entire towns and islands.

The day of his visit has not been established yet, but he has given directives to his close associates to organize it because his wish is to visit Bahamas in person encourage the faithful members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish and other Bahamians who suffered from its deadly force. He wishes to provide them with spiritual comfort and humanitarian assistance. Officials from the humanitarian organization IOCC will travel with the Archbishop.

In the Bahamas there is a Greek Orthodox parish of the Annunciation of the Mother of God. The nave is located at 11 West Street, Nassau, Bahamas. It was established ninety years ago by Greek immigrants and today efforts are underway for the renovation of the nave and its community buildings. The Presiding Priest since 2015 is Fr. Irenaeus Cox. The parish is under the direct pastoral responsibility of Archbishop Elpidophoros.

There were not victims of property damage in the Greek Community based on what The National Herald has learned thus far.