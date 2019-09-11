Greek-American Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar at 9/11 Ceremony in New York (Video)

NEW YORK (AP) — People who were too young on 9/11 to even remember their lost loved ones, and others for whom the grief is still raw, paid tribute with wreath-layings and the solemn roll call of the dead Wednesday as America marked the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil.

After reading victims’ names, Greek-American Nicholas Haros Jr. used his turn at the podium to tear into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over her recent “Some people did something” reference to 9/11.

While wearing a "Some people did something" shirt, Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mom on 9/11, went after Rep. @IlhanMN. "We are here today congresswoman to tell you and ‘the squad’ just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please."https://t.co/OBgTJWy2aV pic.twitter.com/QzpkbS3ypE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 11, 2019

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done,” Haros, who lost his mother, Frances, said as he reminded the audience of the al-Qaida attackers.

“Our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian values was attacked. That’s what ‘some people’ did. Got that now?” he said to applause.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has said she didn’t intend to minimize what happened on Sept. 11, and accused critics of taking her words out of context. She tweeted Wednesday that “September 11th was an attack on all of us.”

September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil. I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2019

The dead included Muslims, as Zaheda Rahman underscored after reading names at ground zero. She called her uncle, Abul Chowdhury, a “proud Muslim-American man who lived his life with a carefree nature, a zeal for adventure and a tenacity which I emulate every single day.”