Analysis: The Archdiocese Needs Structural-Administrative Reorganization

It is the consensus among the vast majority of the faithful of the Archdiocese of America that today’s administrative structure and organization of the Archdiocese, that is to say, the existing system of Metropolitanates and the Metropolitans, has failed in practice.

The failure was vividly proven by the dire condition of bankruptcy, both spiritual and financial, the Archdiocese found itself during the tenure of former Archbishop Demetrios.

Certainly the main responsibility lies firstly with Demetrios because he was the ‘First’, the Shepherd …