Analysis: The Archdiocese Needs Structural-Administrative Reorganization

It is the consensus among the vast majority of the faithful of the Archdiocese of America that today’s administrative structure and organization of the Archdiocese, that is to say, the existing system of Metropolitanates and the Metropolitans, has failed in practice.
The failure was vividly proven by the dire condition of bankruptcy, both spiritual and financial, the Archdiocese found itself during the tenure of former Archbishop Demetrios.
Certainly the main responsibility lies firstly with Demetrios because he was the ‘First’, the Shepherd …
REALLY!…and I suppose Teddy ..you have all the polls and surveys of all the faithful of the Archdiocese of America ..to support that statement!
PLEASE…do tell… Do the vast majority of the faithful of the Orthodox church ..wish to retain state department operatives ..Patriarch Bartholomew and EPI….as the leaders of the Orthodox Church of the world and America.. who have distinguished themselves with having more dinners and meetings with State Department of America officials and Greek Secret Society of Mason Aristocrats..than with any faithful member of our Greek Orthodox Church?
Hey Teddy,…does the reorganization ..make you or Diamataris ..the Greek Secret Society Publishers ..the liaison ministers of the Archdiocese of North America to give voice and represent the interests and concerns of the Faithful of the Greek Orthodox Church .like me?
I am not a part of your fake news consensus and do not agree with you!
Teddy, your Glory to America publications says nothing about revamping bankrupt U.S government that is 22 trillion dollars in debts, and criminally has approved a budget operating at a 1 trillion dollar deficit! So they can spiritually wage perpetual wars!