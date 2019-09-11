AHEPA of Hempstead Hosts Lecture on Hellenic Genocide

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The AHEPA family of Hempstead including Constantine Cassis Chapter No. 170 hosts the latest lecture in the Seraphim Canoutas Lecture series on Sunday, Sept. 15 shortly after the Divine Liturgy at 11:30 AM in the Hellenic Room, upstairs at the Cathedral of Saint Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead.

The lecture titled “The Hellenic Genocide 1894- 1923″ features Moderator/Panelist and District 6 Governor Lou Katsos on “I Smyrni mana kaigetai… Mother Smyrna is burning;” Panelist Peter Stavrianidis on “Asia Minor – A Journey of Glory, Tradition, and Genocide;” and Panelist Paul Pavlakos on “Ensuring Never Again – How You Can Get Involved in Hellenic Genocide Recognition Efforts.”

The event is open to all with free admission and complimentary refreshments and snacks. More information about AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No. 170 is available by phone: 516-468-5472 and online: ahepa170.org.