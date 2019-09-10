British Tourist Missing During Hike in Epirus

IOANNINA, Greece – A British tourist that was staying at a hotel in Konitsa, northwestern Greece, has been missing since Sunday, authorities have announced. The 26-year old man left on Sunday morning saying he was going hiking in the Zagoria district.

His father called the 112 emergency number on Monday and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The missing man’s car was found at 20:00 on Monday evening near the village of Mikro Papigo.

According to his father, the signal of the Briton’s cellphone was initially lost and it now appears to be deactivated.

The rescue operation resumed at the first light of the day on Tuesday.