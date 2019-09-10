Dr. Nikolas Kakkoufa Presents Talk on Cavafy at Columbia University

By TNH Staff September 10, 2019

Columbia University’s Program in Hellenic Studies and the Consulate General of Greece in New York present a talk by Dr. Nikolas Kakkoufa on Cavafy's work. Photo: Courtesy of Columbia University’s Program in Hellenic Studies

NEW YORK – Columbia University’s Program in Hellenic Studies and The Consulate General of Greece in New York invite you to a talk by Dr. Nikolas Kakkoufa of Columbia University on “A vision all its own of flesh: Bodies in and beyond Cavafy’s work,” Thursday, September 12, 6:15 PM, in 930 Schermerhorn Hall at Columbia University.

The talk traces how the process of identity building and uncovering of sexual selves registers on the homosexual body. What types of bodies are produced and constructed through Cavafy’s poetry? Does Cavafy’s work constitute a rupture in the model of queer writing about the body of the 19th and 20th century?

A photograph of the poet Constantine P. Cavafy from the Cavafy Archive. (Photo: Cavafy Archive Onassis Foundation)
