Cardinal Timothy Dolan Welcomes Archbishop Elpidophoros to New York

NEW YORK – Cardinal Timothy Dolan honored Archbishop Elpidophoros of America by hosting a luncheon on September 4 to welcome him to New York. After initial introductions and warm greetings, the Cardinal and Archbishop exchanged remarks. The Cardinal expressed his desire for each to be present at the major events and holidays of the other, and the Archbishop agreed that cooperation and exchange are essential for mutual Christian witness.

At the conclusion of the luncheon, Cardinal Dolan brought the Archbishop into St. Patrick’s Cathedral. A short prayer was offered by Archbishop Auza, the Papal Nuncio to the United Nations.