The National Hellenic Museum Hosts Annual Golf Outing September 10

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) invites guests to join them on Tuesday, September 10 as they host their annual NHM Golf Outing to benefit the museum’s dedicated efforts to provide educational opportunities and experiences to visitors spanning the nation. Beginning at 11:30 AM at the scenic Butterfield Country Club, 2800 Midwest Rd. in Oak Brook, participants will be treated to a delicious lunch buffet, a round of golf on their highly-acclaimed course, and dinner in the evening to follow.

Philanthropic efforts from the NHM Golf Outing will benefit the tens of thousands of children and adults who visit the NHM every year through field trips, tours and dynamic cultural and historical programs. With the largest collection of its kind in the world, the Museum uses artifacts and oral history traditions to teach about significant moments in Greek and American history. The NHM currently boasts a rich repository of 20,000+ artifacts, photos, historic newspapers, books and an archive of 450+ recorded oral histories. The Museum has also recently unveiled the NHM Collections & Archives Portal, which allows anyone to access the Museum’s catalogs online from anywhere by viewing digitized artifacts and archival materials.

“We are beyond delighted to be able to continue this tradition and sincerely appreciate the generosity of our loyal patrons and community members,” said Kristi Athas, Director of Operations and Human Resources at The National Hellenic Museum. “It is through this support that we are propelled into further exploring new opportunities to preserve, highlight and celebrate the Greek American experience at our institution. We look forward to continuing to make an impact on the accessibility and availability of our offerings nationwide.”

Guests who would like to participate can reserve a foursome for $5,000. Sponsorship Opportunities available range from $500 – $30,000. For more information on the NHM Golf Outing, please visit the event page. To RSVP to the outing or for sponsorship opportunities, please call 312-655-1234 x21 or email Keith McCormick, kmccormick@hellenicmuseum.org.

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) preserves, portrays and celebrates Greek history, culture and the impact of Hellenism in America through educational classes, exhibits and programs. With a growing repository of over 20,000 artifacts, the Museum catalogs and highlights the contributions of Greeks and Greek Americans to the American mosaic and inspires curiosity about visitors’ own family journeys through cultural expression, oral history and experiential education. Located in Chicago’s Greektown, the NHM provides lifelong learning for the whole community using artifacts and stories to spark inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives.

For more information, visit http://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234. Follow NHM on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter .