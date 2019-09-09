Oxi Day Foundation Philotimo Scholarship Competition Accepting Submissions

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Oxi Day Foundation announced on September 4 its Philotimo Scholarship Competition. The Foundation is offering the following scholarships to five Greek-American students (Grades 6-12) who best describe “philotimo”:

First Place: $2,000 scholarship and an invitation to the Foundation’s October 24 black tie gala in Washington, DC, where the winner will be recognized

Second Place: $1,000 scholarship (two)

Third Place: $500 scholarship (two)

To apply:

1. Watch the Foundation’s video “The Greek Secret” on the subject of philotimo at https://bit.ly/2k3PEDg

2. In 500 words, or less, answer one of the following questions:

What does philotimo mean to you?

What are some extraordinary examples of philotimo that you have seen?

What are some of the things you can do in your daily life to exhibit philotimo?

How can philotimo improve your life?

3. Submit your answer to the Foundation via email at info@oxidayfoundation.org by Friday, October 4.