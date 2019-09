MEDIA, PA – The Cypriot Society of Greater Philadelphia hosted their annual picnic get together at Ridley Creek State Park in Media. Members brought delicious Cypriot cuisine to share and celebrate the day together.

Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet was among those in attendance.

The Society is preparing for their upcoming Michalis Violaris concert on October 4 at the Suzanne Roberts Theater in Philadelphia.