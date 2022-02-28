26 Greek Citizens Transferred Away from Odessa on Monday

Society

KYIV – A group of 26 Greek citizens was transferred away from the port city of Odessa in Ukraine on Monday due to the security situation in the broader area, at the initiative of the Greek Consulate General, said the Greek foreign ministry.

The operation, codenamed ‘Nostos 2’, was approved by the ministry, and the group reached Moldavia accompanied by Consul General Dimitris Dochtsis, where they were welcomed by Greek Ambassador to Romania Sophia Grammata.

The consul general returned to Odessa, noted the ministry, to continue the operation of the consulate there.