Fotis Dulos’ Girlfriend Faces New Charge

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The girlfriend of the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has turned herself in to police to face a new charge.

Michelle Troconis and her lawyer declined to comment Thursday as they went into the Bridgeport state police barracks. Officials say she was charged with a second count of tampering with evidence and posted $100,000 bail.

Troconis and Fotis Dulos were previously charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Both pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, went missing May 24.

Fotis Dulos also was charged with a second count of tampering with evidence Wednesday. His lawyer says a not guilty plea is planned.

Police allege Troconis and Fotis Dulos disposed of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood.