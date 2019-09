ATHENS – Singer and songwriter Lavrentis Machairitsas died early Monday at his summer house in Ptelos, Magnisia region, from heart attack.

Machairitsas was going to give a concert with Nikos Portokaloglou on Tuesday 10 September at the Herod Atticus theatre in Athens.

Machairitsas was born in Volos, central Greece, on November 5,1956, and at the age of 20 he founded along with Takis Vasssalakis the group Termites.

In 1989 , Machairitsas started his solo career as songwriter, composer and singer.