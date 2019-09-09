Mansion Once Owned by Greek Orthodox Church for Sale

NEW YORK – The Thayer Estate, a 65-room mansion once owned by the Greek Orthodox Church, among others, is on the market for a mere $3.25 million, according to an article in Architectural Digest (AD).

Located on 60 acres in Lancaster, Massachusetts, the mansion recently served as one of the sets for the latest film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, due in theaters this Christmas.

The AD article noted the details from the real estate listing for the “21,802-square-foot three-story house” with “47 bedrooms, 24 full baths, and four half baths,” adding that the “famed architect Guy Lowell designed the residence in 1903, and stunning turn-of-the-century details can be found throughout.”

A “sweeping staircase” leads upstairs and “crown molding, columns, and 13 grand fireplaces depicting scenes from Greek mythology are also scattered within the 65-room mansion,” AD reported, noting that “though it’s over a century old, it’s been meticulously maintained by the previous owners, the Brahmananda Saraswati Foundation.”

Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, and Michael Jackson are among the famous guests who visited the house when it was an “alternative health center run by Deepak Chopra,” AD reported.

Only an hour away from Boston, the estate also has a carriage house for sale for $499,900 according to the real estate listing. Horticulturalist Bayard Thayer was the original owner, followed by the Greek Orthodox Church and then the Catholic church, and the mansion served for a time as a school for the blind, AD reported.

More information about the property is available on zillow.com.