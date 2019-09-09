Letter to the Editor: On Erdogan and Cyprus Unity Talks

To the Editor:

As long as Erdogan is in power in Turkey, all talks between Northern Cyprus under Turkish occupation and Southern Cyprus tending toward being Greek will be meaningless and a waste of time. Certainly Erdogan with his pronounced Muslim stance and his thrust for power will not let any enclave having a Turkish majority to be unified with a majority government of a different bent. Erdogan has shown his true colors both in his support of Hamas and Hezbollah and his intervention in the Syrian conflict, not to mention the suppression of the Kurds.

I wish the participants in the current negotiations success but unfortunately it is highly unlikely as long as Erdogan is calling the shots, both figuratively and literally.

Nelson Marans

New York, NY