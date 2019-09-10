Election Overhaul: Fixing Presidency Means Fixing America

Forget for a few moments your feelings about Donald Trump, whether personally or in his ability to govern as president. In fact, forget your thoughts about any particular president: Obama, the Bushes, Clinton, Reagan…etc. Instead, focus on the reality that affects virtually all presidents: the ability to establish true beneficial and transformational policy without the risk of alienating key voters who might cost him reelection.

That is a reality essentially every president faces. That Trump is the current focus is …