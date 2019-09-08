The Christian Genocide and Today’s Turkey

Over the past twenty years scholars have been uncovering documentary evidence regarding Turkey’s treatment of its Christian population since the 1890s. The Ottoman census of 1900 reveals there were four million Christians in the empire’s domains. The overwhelming majority were Greeks, Armenians, and Assyrians. Contemporary Turkey has about 100,000 Christian citizens. The total of Greeks has fallen to a few thousand.

The Turkish government insists the loss of its Christian populations was mainly due to civil conflicts of 1900-1923 generated by …