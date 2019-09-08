Trade Unions Hold Rallies and Marches in Thessaloniki

Trade unions held protest rallies and marches in the centre of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Saturday, coinciding with the start of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), to demand better pay and pensions, improved working conditions, and stronger labour and social rights.

The General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE) and the civil servants’ union federation ADEDY held a joint rally at the Venizelos statue and the participation of several unions, pensioners, unemployed and other groups.

A separate rally was held in Aristotelous Square by the Communist Party-affiliated trade union faction PAME, attended by head of the Greek communist party and MPs, among others.

Leftist, extraparliamentary collectives, movements and organisations had a pre-rally in Kamara and headed toward the centre but were stopped by police at Agia Sophia.

KKE’s Koutsoumbas calls for dynamic struggle against anti-labour laws

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas on Saturday spoke at a rally organised by the KKE-affiliated trade union faction PAME in Aristotelous Square in Thessaloniki, to coincide with the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

He noted the need to dynamically organise the worker and popular struggle, broadening the people’s alliance and changing the balances in order to prevent “the anti-labour, anti-trade union laws” from being passed and to abolish the previous laws that “bring the people to their knees”.

“Capitalist growth is neither beneficial for everyone nor self-evident, as a result of the international environment, as the present Greek government supports and claims. The goal they all have is to drag the worker and popular movement behind the chariot of monopoly interests, so they can serve the interests of the few at the expense of the interests of the many,” Koutsoumbas said.