Eight People Receive Vital Organs Transplants after US National Loses Life in Greece

Seven Greeks and a person in Europe were granted a new lease of life after the family of a 30-year-old American man, who recently lost his life in a road accident at the island of Tinos while on holiday, decided to have his vital organs donated to transplant patients on waiting lists.

The man died after a severe head injury following a car accident.

The National Transplantation Organization (EOM) was immediately informed, and undertook all the procedures of coordinating the reception of organs and finding suitable recipients, in Athens, Thessaloniki and Europe.

The surgery brought together teams of doctors from the Onassis Heart Surgery Center, lung specialists from Munich, kidney experts from the Evangelismos Athens General Hospital, liver specialists from the Ippokrateio General Hospital of Thessaloniki, while cornea and skin transplantation doctors came in from the ‘G. Gennimatas’ General Hospital of Athens.

The donor’s heart is now beating again in a 29-year-old man. The lungs were transplanted to a recipient abroad. A 54-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman from Thessaloniki, who had been on dialysis for 13 and 3 years respectively, were transplanted with the two kidneys and the liver was transplanted to a 62-year-old man from Thessaloniki.

The corneas and skin were transplanted to patients with ophthalmic and dermatological problems at ‘G. Gennimatas’ General Hospital of Athens.

In a statement, EOM said how “there has been a remarkable consistency and willingness to offer, by all the medical and nursing staff involved.”

EOM President and Professor A. Karambinis stated that “once again it is proven that organ donation has no borders. Human solidarity and love for fellow human beings transcends borders and any other religious and social beliefs,” and thanked the parents of the donor, who came from the United States of America, and accepted that their child become an organ donor.