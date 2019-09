This photo was published in two U.S. newspapers: The Albuquerque Morning Journal and The New York Times on October 9 and 10, 1922, respectively.

Here are some observations regarding this photo. There is a large banner showing HURRAH FOR LLOYD GEORGE, the British Prime Minister who was known for his philhellene proclivity and also was a good friend of Greek Premier, Eleftherios Venizelos.

In the caption, it states that Lloyd George made a speech which was supportive of the Greek interests in …