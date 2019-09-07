The Philanthropic Activities of TRHs Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Katherine (Video)

ATHENS – Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia continue their great humanitarian work with their philanthropic activities around the world.

On the occasion of their visit to the USA, where they were invited by their friend Steve Wozniak, and were interviewed on the Fox 2 KTVU television station in California.

On Wednesday, September 25, Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine will attend a charity dinner, entitled “Captain’s Dinner” organized by Lifeline Hellas at the Hellenic Navy Club in support of the Greek state hospitals.

The next Lifeline Hellas charity event will take place on Monday, November 4 at the Embassy of Egypt and on Monday, December 2, at the Hotel Grande Bretagne where the traditional Christmas dinner will be held.

Lifeline Hellas www.lifelinegr.org has been helping Greece in recent years with pressing needs due to the difficult financial situation with the help of other Lifeline offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. As part of its charitable activities and with the assistance of the Bodossaki Foundation www.bodossaki.gr in matters of procedures and control, it is providing medical equipment to the country’s public hospitals and institutions.

For the last two years, in collaboration with Project Cure www.project cure.org, one of the United States’ foremost humanitarian institutions – according to Forbes – has provided significant medical equipment, arriving in Greece with U.S. containers. To date, $500,000 worth of medical equipment has been donated to the Panagiotis & Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital- donated by Alexandra Martinou, to Elena Venizelou Hospital and Penteli Children’s Hospital- donated by Yianna Angelopoulou, and to Asylos Aniata- donated by Stella Alexia Mantzaris.