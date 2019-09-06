My Big Fat Greek Wedding Screening Rescheduled for September 8

NEW YORK – Due to the inclement weather, the Hellenic Film Society USA’s free, outdoor screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, presented in association with Arts, Culture & Fun at NYC Parks, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8 PM in Rainey Park, Vernon Boulevard and 34th Avenue in Astoria (next to Costco).

Bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic basket for the full park experience. Street parking available or take the Broadway Q104 bus or Q103 or Q102.

Further information is available by phone: 917-710-3027 and online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org.

The Hellenic Film Society’s monthly film series returns to the Museum of the Moving Image, 35th Avenue and 36th Street in Astoria, on Sunday, October 13, 4 PM, with a screening of Electra, a film adaptation of the play by Euripides, starring Irene Papas, directed by Michael Cacoyannis, and with music by Mikis Theodorakis.