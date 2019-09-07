Going on in Our Community

THRU SEPTEMBER 24

ASTORIA – Greek Nights in Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Streets in Astoria, take place every Tuesday, 7 PM, July 9-September 24. Enjoy Greek music and dancing throughout the summer. Free admission. Upcoming Greek Nights feature Andreas Modenos and the Geminis, Tasos Papaioannou, Christos Kostaras, the Greek American Folklore Society, the Noora Belly Dancers, Grigoris Maninakis and the Mikrokosmos Ensemble, Rembetiko, and the Long Island Voices Choir. Concerts are canceled in case of rain. More information is available online: athenssquarepark.org.

SEPTEMBER 5-16

MANHATTAN – The Consulate General of Greece in New York presents an art exhibition featuring a retrospective of works by Peter Bogdanos, September 5-16, at its premises, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. Exhibition hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM.

SEPTEMBER 13-15

CONCORD, CA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1955 Kirker Pass Road in Concord holds its 41st Annual Greek Festival September 13-15. Enjoy authentic Greek food with the freshest ingredients, live Greek bands and lively Greek dances. This year we are also offering an assortment of outstanding Greek wines to taste. At our wine bar we offer rich reds and delightful whites from the Greek Isles. Pair them with your favorite Greek dishes like moussaka or souvlaki. Ten percent of proceeds donated to local charities. Hours: Friday, Sept. 13, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Sept. 14, Noon-11 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 925-676-6967 and online: ccgreekfest.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic American Networking Group and the Hellenic Lawyers Association invite you to a night of Networking at Kyma, 1446 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, on Monday, Sept. 16, 6 PM. Please RSVP to John Zervopoulos at 516-677-0100 or email: jzervopoulos@sskblaw.com.

SEPTEMBER 18

MANHATTAN – On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:30 PM, AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 invites you to its End of Summer – Rooftop Whiskey & Cigar Event at the High Bar New York, 346 West 40th Street in Manhattan. This is a fun end of summer social and networking event open to all. Register online at Eventbrite, search AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25.

SEPTEMBER 19

MANHATTAN – The Ronald McDonald House New York Greek Division invites you to its first Young Professionals Happy Hour Event at the Manhattan Manor NYC, 201 West 52nd Street, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 PM. Includes networking, passed hors d’oeuvres, and wine/beer. Tickets available online: rmh-newyork.org.

SEPTEMBER 20

ISELIN, NJ – On Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 PM, the Greek American Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals invite you to Casino Royale at The View at the Top, 111 Wood Avenue S, 9th floor, in Iselin. Proceeds will benefit the Greek Children’s Fund, the Cyprus Children’s Fund and the Hellenic Relief Fund. Please visit www.greekamericanchamber.com to register.

SEPTEMBER 20-22

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Annunciation Cathedral, 245 Valencia Street in San Francisco, hosts its annual Greek Festival September 20-22. A Taste of Greece returns as “Yiayia’s kitchen” fills the vibrant Mission district with the aromas of freshly made spanakopita, moussaka, kotopoulo, gyros, and other Greek specialties. Savor Greek wines and homemade, delicious Greek pastries. One of the oldest, most prestigious Greek Food Festivals, A Taste of Greece, attracts visitors from around the world. In addition to the delectable Greek treats, there will be live Greek music and dancing, as well as church tours. Hours: Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 22, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 415-864-8000 and online: annunciation.org.

SEPTEMBER 23

MANHATTAN – On Monday, Sept. 23, 6 PM, Hellenic Professional Women Inc. invites you to a special evening of its Empowering Women Series. The theme will be How to Tap into Your Fearless Greek Spirit, with special guest Agapi Stassinopoulos, author, inspirational speaker and Thrive Global Facilitator, at Thrive Global, 599 Broadway, 6th floor, in Manhattan. Discover your confidence, redefine success and thrive in your everyday life with calm and joy. Please visit www.hellenicprofessionalwomen.org for details.

SEPTEMBER 24

MANHATTAN – Fordham University Orthodox Christian Studies Center presents the 2019 Orthodoxy in America Lecture: Theological Education in the Twenty-First Century with The Very Rev. Dr. John Behr, Father Georges Florovsky Distinguished Professor of Patristics at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 PM at the McNally Amphitheatre of the Lincoln Center Campus, 140 West 62nd Street in Manhattan. Online registration requested. More information is available online: fordham.edu.

MANHATTAN – On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 PM, The Hellenic Initiative invites you to its New Leaders Speaker Series, featuring Andrew N. Liveris, Former Chairman & CEO, The Dow Chemical Company, at the MetLife Building, 200 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Register online: www.eventora.com/en/Events/nyc-new-leaders-speaker-series.

MANHATTAN – You’re invited to a Monthly Social & Networking Event held jointly with the Manhattan-based AHEPA Family Chapters, Delphi #25 and the Daughters of Penelope, Evryklea Chapter #36, at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 PM. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Please contact ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com for details.

SEPTEMBER 26

FLUSHING, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations invites you to its 2019 Annual Testimonial Dinner, honoring Dr. Symeon C. Symeonides, Dean Emeritus & Alex L. Parks Distinguished Chair in Law, Willamette University, with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Peter Kakoyiannis, Esq., with the Community Service Award, at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Park, NY on Thursday, Sept. 26, 6:30 PM. For tickets and info, please contact: info@fcaousa.org or 516-399-2295.

MANHATTAN – On Thursday, Sept. 26, 6 PM, the Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to an event entitled “Burnt Offerings and Whispering Voices: The Smyrna Catastrophe (September, 1922), a Historical Remembrance” at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

SEPTEMBER 27

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative invites you to its 7th Annual Gala – New York, honoring The Coca-Cola Foundation, at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on Friday, Sept. 27, 6:30 PM. Register online: www.eventora.com/en/Events/hellenic-initiative-7th-annual.

SEPTEMBER 30

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its first Cocktail Evening in Nassau County at Limani Restaurant, 1043 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, on Monday, Sept. 30, 7:30 PM. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

OCTOBER 7

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The 16th Annual AHI Golf Classic takes place Monday, Oct. 7 at the Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Fort Hunt Road in Alexandria. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 AM, followed by a Sports Panel at 9 AM with “Voice of the Redskins” Larry Michael- Washington Redskins chief content officer and senior vice president, USA Today Journalist Christine Brennan, and ESPN Rules Analyst & Former NFL Official Jim Daopoulos. Practice Range at 10:30 AM, Shot-Gun Start 11:15 AM, and Awards Dinner 4:30 PM. Register online: ahiworld.org.