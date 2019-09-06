Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece Airs on PBS

NEW YORK – Live From Lincoln Center will present its first international production, Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, which features the music of Beethoven, Debussy, and Mendelssohn, on PBS September 6; check your local listings.

“In the program, artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will embark on a musical journey to the country widely considered the cradle of Western musical civilization,” as Playbill reported.

During their visit to Greece, the musicians performed at a variety of venues including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens and the First Ancient Theatre of Larissa, an amphitheatre dating back to the third century BC.