Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece Airs on PBS

By TNH Staff September 6, 2019

The First Ancient Theater of Larissa was just one of the venues where the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performed during their visit to Greece. Photo by ApostleKtenas, via Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK – Live From Lincoln Center will present its first international production, Odyssey: The Chamber Music Society in Greece, which features the music of Beethoven, Debussy, and Mendelssohn, on PBS September 6; check your local listings.

“In the program, artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will embark on a musical journey to the country widely considered the cradle of Western musical civilization,” as Playbill reported.

During their visit to Greece, the musicians performed at a variety of venues including the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens and the First Ancient Theatre of Larissa, an amphitheatre dating back to the third century BC.

