Dep FM Diamataris Meets Archbishop of Canada Sotirios

ATHENS – Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris met with Archbishop of Canada Sotirios on Thursday, in an extremely cordial atmosphere, as per a ministerial statement which describes a ‘long-lasting friendship’.

Diamataris and Archbishop Sotirios discussed issues pertaining to both the Archdiocese and the Greek community of Canada at large.

The Deputy FM congratulated Sotirios for the upgrading of the Metropolis to the Archdiocese of Canada while the Archbishop wished Diamataris good luck in the difficult and important work he has undertaken for global Hellenism.

Finally, Diamataris stressed that the Greek state will stand firmly on the side of Archbishop of Canada Sotirios.