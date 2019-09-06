The Time to Invest in Greece is Now, Pyatt Says at SE Europe Energy Forum 2019

THESSALONIKI – “Ι can say with great confidence that, from an American perspective, the time to invest in Greece is now,” U.S. Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said on Friday at the Southeast Europe Energy Forum 2019 taking place in Thessaloniki.
Pyatt welcomed the new Greek government’s “ambitious programme” for cutting through red tape and attracting direct foreign investments to boost the Greek economy.
“I know that the government is fully committed to working with the private sector and moving forward with reforms, and their intention is to exceed expectations and to demonstrate results as rapidly as possible,” he added.
Pyatt went on to commend the new government’s enthusiasm for the offshore exploration permit by ExxonMobil, Total, and Hellenic Petroleum: “we look forward to the permit’s final ratification in Parliament. We believe that offshore exploration here in Greece holds great potential, and what better partner to help grow Greece’s economy than ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded petroleum and petrochemical enterprise in the world?”
He also expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment to streamline the process for obtaining renewable energy permits and to create a level and transparent playing field for investors.
“American companies have much to offer Greece in this domain—the very best in American technology, innovation, and sustainable, environmentally friendly practices—as proven by GE’s new wind energy park in Kato Lakomata,” he said.
“The government’s planned “roadmap” for renewable permit auctions, the consolidation of foreign direct investment-related branches under a new ‘one-stop’ service at the MFA, and the ratification of the ExxonMobil permit will sound the clarion call that American investors have been waiting for. I am confident that American investment will play a crucial role in Greece’s energy future, including upcoming privatizations like Hellenic Petroleum,” he added.
Pyatt then expressed the United States’ gratitude for Greece’s leadership as the guardian and regional integrator of European energy security and diversification. “With the 4.5 billion-euro TransAdriatic Pipeline near completion and construction on the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria commencing shortly, energy projects are driving opportunities in northern Greece, creating jobs while enhancing Greece’s regional standing,” he said.
The ambassador also referred to a visit by U.S. Secretary for Commerce Wilbur Ross to Athens on Wednesday and Thursday, noting that the U.S. was keeping its promise to maintain the momentum in its relationship with northern Greece after its “landmark success” as honoured country at the 2018 Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).
“The Secretary, who led our high-level government delegation to TIF last year, will host a business roundtable lunch for the Prime Minister in New York (25/9) at the end of the month, capitalising on our recent gains and planting the seeds for increased trade and investment.
“Our renewed presence, USA@TIF2019, will focus on sharing our experiences and expertise in entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology,” he said.
Pyatt also referred to the U.S. involvement in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupoli, noting that this has become “an even more crucial link to European energy security, regional stability, and economic growth.”
“We are working with the Greek government on a 2.3 million-dollar project, funded by the U.S. Army, to remove the sunken dredger “Olga” from the port of Alexandroupolis, making the port a more usable and valuable asset for Greece. Removing the “Olga” will increase its attractiveness for commercial investment opportunities.
Additional opportunities like improved interconnection with North Macedonia, new infrastructure like the East Med pipeline, and enhanced natural gas capacity like the FSRU at Alexandroupolis will further consolidate Greece’s position as a leader in regional energy diversity, he added.
The ambassador also promoted Greece’s involvement in the Three Seas Initiative, “which Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker also advocated with our European partners during the Three Seas Summit in Slovenia in June.”
The Three Seas Initiative seeks to strengthen regional coordination among EU member states on north-south energy, transport, and communications corridors.
“Greece has been very active in bridging the flow of energy from east to west, and the Three Seas Initiative presents Greece with an additional strategic opportunity to collaborate with its EU partners from Central and Eastern Europe. Participation in the Three Seas Initiative promises Greece additional investment opportunities in business, transportation connections, energy infrastructure, and digital communications. As Secretary Perry said, Greece is a natural fit in this forum,” Pyatt said.
Εnergy will undoubtedly play a significant role in Greece’s future and in the future of northern Greece in particular, he added, “and the United States will remain Greece’s committed advocate and partner in this sector.”
2 Comments
Of course, it is time to invest, since, Mistotakis, and Minister of Propaganda Diamataris of a weak and destitute Greece.have auctioned off the sovereignty of Greece.and now turn it into a state protectorate of the U.S.like Puerto Rico, who removed their U.S governor thru mass demonstration, because only oligarks made money not the people!
Pyatt’s objective is to take over the economic, political, and military sovereignty of the countries of the world, by extorting 870 billion dollars from American Taxpayers to fund a military.to maintain 890 military bases in 80 countries of the world and growing with planned Fort Trump in Poland, North Macedonia and more bases in Greece.not to protect the citizens of Greece,.but the Glory to America right wing Governor of Greece, Mistotakis!
Mistotakis, who complied with U.S orders to break international laws to not assist an Iranian Oil Tanker, and has made Greece part of an organized crime family which practices blackmail and bribery.!..
U.S. State Department contacted the Iranian Oil Tanker captain that if he steer his ship to anywhere the U.S. can impound them, he would be rewarded with up to $15 million and a promise their safety will be assured.
“With this money, you can have any life you wish and be well off in old age,” Brian Hook,
“If you choose not to take this easy path, life will be much harder for you,” Hook said, according to a report in the Financial Times,
Unlike Mistotakis..the captain refused!
cont..
An immediate investigation into possible collusion and meddling by Mistotakis with a foreign government ..the U.S ..in breaking international laws of the .U.N. and laws of the seas by conspiring to pirate a oil tanker of a sovereign nation of the U.N , but in being blackmailed and bribed by U.S members of the State department to wage economic , political , and military warfare against Iran, who to my knowledge ls only an enemy of the U.S, Israel and Saudi Arabia..all now breaking all international laws of war in war crimes bombing, civilian genocide, and illegal occupations in Syria, libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba etc etc.
Of course, none of this reported by the State owned and controlled National Herald News.operated by the current Minister of Propaganda ..Antonios Diamataris..and his Greek Secret Society of Neo Con Mason of the Ahepa!
The foreign Policy of the United States..unfortunately reflect, who is now running America ..and it is an International Organized Crime family of Al Capone, Alias Donald Trump, Bugsy Segal (Alias Bibi Netanyahue) , Lucky Luciano (Alias Mike Pompeo), Joe Gambino ( Alias Edrogan) Meyer Lansky (Alias Robert Menendez), and Jack the Ripper (Alias Prince Salmon)
MIstotakis is part of the 1930 protection racket.which demanded legitimate businesses turn over operations and allegiance to the mob.to protect them against invented enemies! If they refused..they got bombed!. .