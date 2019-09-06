4 Reasons to Visit Greece in September

For many people summer (and summer holidays) end in August. However, that’s not the case with Greece. A lot of people believe that September is the ideal time to travel to Greece for various reasons and we agree!

Below we have gathered the 5 most important reasons why you should visit Greece in September (and October)!

1) Better prices – Fewer people!

If you are looking for the best available rates, then September is the perfect month for you to plan your holidays. You can get lower prices even in the most luxurious hotels. Also, there are fewer people staying in the hotels with all the perks that this has and also fewer people in queues in museums and even on the streets. You will have the chance to experience the famous Greek hospitality without the waiting!

2) Ideal Weather

In September the weather in Greece is perfect. It is still summer, but not so hot! You can enjoy swimming on the beach as well as an evening stroll without sweating too much. Also, the sun is not too hot and dangerous for your skin.

3) Warm Waters

The sea is always much cleaner and warm during September. Given that the beaches are not so crowded in September, it is the ideal time to travel if you prefer relaxing, not so crowded holidays.

4) Cheaper Tickets

If you are travelling by air, September is usually the month with the lower rates. Same experience with less money! Perfect, right?

