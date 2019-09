NEW YORK. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak on Wednesday, September 25, in Astoria according to well-informed sources of the National Herald. The event will be open to all Greek-Americans of New York and beyond and it will be the first time after many years that a Greek Prime Minister will speak in Astoria. The speech will likely take place at the large community center of St. Demetrios Cathedral of Astoria, New York.

Mr. Mitsotakis will be in New …