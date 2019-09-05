Peter Bogdanos Art Exhibition at Consulate General of Greece in NY

NEW YORK – Kicking off another season of cultural events, the Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts an art exhibition by Peter Bogdanos, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 5 at 6 PM at the premises of the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Greek-American painter Peter Bogdanos was born in New York City to Greek immigrant parents. His artistic talents came quite early in his life. After graduating with distinction from Parsons School of Design on scholarship, Bogdanos received an additional scholarship to study fine arts at the New York Art Students League under Edward Dickinson, Edward Lanning, and Robert Hale. He started his love for art inspired mostly by Monet and Van Gogh and then went into abstract, always making his work more universal to connect to a wider audience.

Bogdanos’ passion for art is truly widespread and encompasses a broad range of styles, mediums, and techniques. His art has been exhibited numerous times in both the United States and Greece. Bogdanos frequently visits Greece where his spirituality truly comes alive. The light and air of Greece is where his unique vision is captured and expressed and that was explicitly demonstrated in his most recent show held in Chania, Crete with great success.

The exhibition runs September 5-16. Exhibition hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM.