Gianaris Grills Con Edison CEO During Senate Hearing

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris grilled Consolidated Edison (Con Ed) President Timothy Cawley during a legislative hearing. The hearing follows several major blackouts occurring over the summer affecting thousands of New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers yearn for more accountability, lower rates, and better performance from Con Ed,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “The time has come for a real conversation about the structure of our utilities and whether a private company is best suited to this public role.”

The hearing was a joint hearing between the Senate and Assembly committees on energy and corporations. Gianaris, a longtime critic of Con Ed, questioned the company’s monopoly status.