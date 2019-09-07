Nick Galis & Dean Karnazes – Two great Greek Athletes Partner with Navarino Challenge

ATHENS – The Navarino Challenge will be held for the 7th consecutive year, this October 11-13 in Messinia and Costa Navarino, honoring basketball legend Nick Galis and the event’s main ambassador, the Greek-American ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes, who will participate in the half marathon and run alongside children on the 1km route.

The event’s athletic partners will offer more than 30 sporting activities, showcasing Navarino Challenge as the top multi-sport event. This year’s program features among others:

Boxing

The Olympic sport and one of the most beloved sports for ancient Greeks, will take center stage this year. As part of the event, lessons will be held for participants of all ages by boxing champion Christos Gatsis and the Vizantinos Target Sport Club.

Crossfit

Crossfit training will enhance the fitness of the event’s participants through lessons by expert personal trainer Dimitris Moros and FitnessArt.

Partnership with F45 The Pearl in Qatar



For the first time, the event will partner with Europe’s top fitness centers, F45, to create special packages for those who wish to travel from Qatar’s Pearl, via Doha, and participate in the Navarino Challenge while training at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino.

Karate with a World Champion

Karate, which will feature for the first time at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, will be introduced in the Navarino Challenge programme. Coaches of the Pammesiniakos Athletic Club Karate will conduct lessons and World karate champion Eleni Chatziliadou, one of the guests of honour at the 2019 Navarino Challenge, will be present to promote the sport.

Kick Boxing

The dynamic sport of kick boxing will be part of the event’s schedule yet again, with lessons by martial arts champion Alexandros Nikolaidis.

Tae Kwon Do

Two-times Olympic silver medalist and a top athlete who dominated the sport from 2000 to 2012, Alexandros Nikolaidis will introduce Tae Kwon Do lessons to enthusiastic teams and children from Messinia.

Tennis

The much-loved sport will be held once again with the support of the Navarino Racquet Academy. With the experience of the Panellinios Agora Games, a company that innovates in Greek tennis, beginners will have the opportunity to try Tennis Cross Training, a fitness program that combines Tennis and Cross Training.

