SNF Honored with 9/11 Memorial & Museum Special Recognition, Presented to Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) was honored with special recognition for Visionary Distinction by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, presented to SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos on September 4.

The recognition was co-presented to Mr. Dracopoulos at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual benefit dinner by Chairman Michael Bloomberg and comedian Seth Meyers.

“All of us at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and I personally, are truly honored to be standing here this evening and very grateful to be accepting this recognition,” said Mr. Dracopoulos in accepting the recognition.“We are equally honored to have contributed in a small way towards the creation of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.”

SNF is a founding donor to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which occupy the former site of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

Mr. Dracopoulos also took the occasion to acknowledge Michael Bloomberg, who was elected Mayor of New York City in the wake of the September 11 attacks and played a pivotal role in bringing plans for a memorial to fruition.

“The Memorial and Museum are as beautiful in their meaning as they are effective in their purpose,” he said. “And they would not exist as they are without the leadership of Michael Bloomberg, who, as a civic leader, businessman, philanthropist, and human being, is a model for the promise the American dream can hold. Mike’s record on all fronts is a beacon of hope itself, engaging in every way, sharing his own self-made success and at the same time fulfilling his vision of social responsibility in ways that simply lead the way for all of us.”

The theme of this year’s benefit dinner was how the messages of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum can have an impact out in the world.

“My wish,” said Mr. Dracopoulos, “is that each one of us leaves here tonight reflecting on what we can all do in our own lives to try to make sure that there is more of that sort of promise in the world and less of the hatred that led to tragedy on that September day. Let us all be inspired by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, its mission, its vision, honoring the memories of the victims, preserving history, and helping us explore ways to engage, to understand, to work for a world where, at the end of the day another memorial like it hopefully never again has to be built.”

Source: SNF