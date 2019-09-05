New Composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appointed the new members of the Holy and Sacred Synod which meets monthly at the headquarters of the Patriarchate at the Phanar, presided by Patriarch Bartholomew.

The new term of the Holy Synod began September 1, and will last until February 29, 2020.

The Hierarchs in new synodic composition are the following: Metropolitan Ieremias of Ankara, Archbishop Sotirios of Toronto and All Canada, Archbishop Eirinaios of Crete, Metropolitan Makarios of Anaea, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea,

Metropolitan Makarios of Gortys and Arkadia,

Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium,

Metropolitan Amphilochios of Ganos and Chora,

Metropolitan Damaskinos of Kydonia and Apokorona, Metropolitan Nathanael of Kos and Nisyros, Metropolitan Athinagoras of Kydonies, and

Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand.