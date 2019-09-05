Missing British Tourist on Crete Located

CHANIA, Crete – A British tourist that went missing on Wednesday from Hersonissos, Crete, was located by the rescuers on Thursday at a rural area near Kastamonitsa.

The coordinator of the search and rescue operation Yiannis Zafiriou said that the man is dehydrated and tired and will be transferred to the nearest health centre and if necessary to a hospital.

The 72-year-old left from the hotel where he is spending his holidays with his wife and since then did not contact with his family.

The man’s wife informed the authorities and a search and rescue operation was launched with the assistance of a sniffer dog.