Greece: Wildfire in Nea Makri Under Partial Control

ATHENS – “There is enormous mobilization of all forces. I believe that the situation will not get any worse,” said Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, who is in Nea Makri where a wildfire broke early on Thursday. “All forces involved are doing their best,” he added.

The fire that broke out at 02.17 in the Livisi area of Nea Makri is currently under partial control, according to Civil Protection Secretary General Nikos Chardalias, but the condition remains dangerous. Earlier, the blaze had threatened inhabited areas but afterwards it changed direction to a forest.

A total of 138 firefighters with 44 vehicles, 4 aircraft and 5 helicopters assisted by water tankers, machinery, volunteer firefighters and the Greek Police are currently in the area battling the blaze.