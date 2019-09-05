DA Singas Brings Memorial to Honor Victims of the Opioid Crisis to Long Island

“The opioid epidemic has taken an incredible toll on Long Island families, and we are encouraged by a recent drop in overdoes,” DA Singas says. “As we work to turn the tide on the devastating scourge of opioid addiction, we are proud to partner with the National Safety Council and our generous sponsors to bring this moving and powerful campaign to Roosevelt Field Mall. I hope many of our neighbors will take time to visit, experience, and learn from this incredible memorial before it continues on its nationwide journey.”

The National Safety Council launched Prescribed to Death – a multifaceted exhibit aimed at changing Americans’ attitudes toward opioids – as a part of the Council’s Stop Everyday Killers public education campaign. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a wall of 22,000 engraved white pills – each representing the face of someone lost to a prescription opioid overdose in 2015 – the latest set of data available at the time of the exhibit’s launch. Since then, opioid overdose deaths have more than doubled.

“Opioids: Warn Me” labels to affix to their insurance cards, empowering them to discuss with prescribers the risks of taking opioids and whether other pain relief options are available. The Council has partnered with Stericycle – a Chicago-based waste disposal company – to provide Seal&Send medication disposal envelopes to help visitors easily get rid of unused medications. The memorial is accompanied by resources that help visitors both safely dispose of unused pills in their homes and facilitate discussions with prescribers about alternatives. Visitors receive first-of-their-kindto affix to their insurance cards, empowering them to discuss with prescribers the risks of taking opioids and whether other pain relief options are available.The Council has partnered with Stericycle – a Chicago-based waste disposal company – to provideto help visitors easily get rid of unused medications.

Celebrating Lost Loved Ones. Individuals who have lost someone to opioid overdose have the opportunity to add their loved one’s name to a digital memorial on site. Those who are unable to visit the exhibit can share their loved one’s story and a photo by using the Council’s interactive online map,