Hellenic College Holy Cross Searching for a New President

BROOKLINE, MA – The Board of Trustees of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) is seeking a dynamic, visionary, and strategic leader to serve as President of the academic institution.

The candidate must be a practicing Orthodox Christian who possesses strong leadership, administrative, fund-raising, and institutional advancement skills and who will be an effective communicator with the institution’s internal and external constituencies.

HCHC is fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and by the Association of Theological Schools. The institution is engaged in educating, forming, and developing seminarians, collegians, and graduate students in preparation for leadership positions in service to the Church and society. It provides liberal arts and theological training in the context of the teachings and traditions of the Orthodox Christian Church and its Hellenic heritage. HCHC houses several high-quality institutes and centers that provide complementary academic assets for faculty, students, and visiting scholars.

It is essential that the President embraces the vision of the institution as the center for the intellectual, educational, and spiritual formation for the Greek Orthodox Church in America. The ideal candidate, clergy or laity, will have a genuine capacity and record as a team builder who can inspire and lead efforts to enhance the institution’s stature and develop its full potential in accordance with its distinct ethos, history, and mission.

Further, the Presidency requires creativity and courage to meet the institution’s challenges and opportunities and build upon its achievements, leading it into a future of ever-changing needs in higher education.

A graduate degree or equivalent experience is required. Proficiency in Modern Greek is preferred. Non-traditional candidates with organizational leadership and development experience are encouraged to apply. Compensation is competitive with institutional peers.

Applicants are to submit a letter of application and a resume or curriculum vitae. Nominators are to submit a letter of recommendation and the nominee’s resume or curriculum vitae. Additional materials will be solicited as needed. The search process strictly adheres to a policy of candidate confidentiality.

Applications or nominations are to be submitted to presidentialsearch@hchc.edu by October 1, 2019.

Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, 50 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445, (617) 731-3500.

Hellenic College Holy Cross is an institution of higher learning founded by, associated with, and supported by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.