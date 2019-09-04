Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited Hellenic College Holy Cross for the first time as Archbishop and officiated at the Agiasmos Service (blessing of the waters) in Holy Cross Chapel, marking the beginning of classes and the new academic year. After joining the community for breakfast in the Condakes Cafeteria, the Archbishop toured the campus, greeting students in their classrooms and stopping in at the library, the bookstore, and numerous department offices to meet staff and learn …