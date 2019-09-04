Moria Refugee Camp, Lesbos: We Give Our Soul

Official Greece may have been unprepared for the influx of the refugees, but the inhabitants of Lesbos rose to the occasion with, inevitably, a few exceptions who tried to profit from the refugee drama. A study co-authored by Panteion University professor Dimitris Christopoulos and Georgia Spyropoulou who is currently with the Hellenic League for Human Rights praised both the local authorities and the island’s population for the way they responded to the deluge of incoming refugees.

And a survey of the local population by three professors at the Sociology Department of the University of the Aegean which is based in Mytilene, the island’s capital city, reported overall positive feelings towards the refugees. Both studies noted that a large percentage of the island population which stands at 86,000 presently are descendants of ethnic Greeks who fled the Ottoman Empire during and after the Greco-Turkish war of 1919-1922. Many of them came from the coastal towns that face Lesbos and from where the present-day refugees embark on their journey across the water.

Most of the 300 or so employees at the Moria camp are also islanders who have gained mostly short-term employment, and they, along with the senior staff, are also engaged in a difficult daily struggle to do their jobs.

The senior staff that number 25 are full-time civil servants. There are 51 with short term renewable contracts and about 240 who are also on short term contracts, appointed by the local public employment agency. All of them are learning on the job. Even those with a university education find that degrees in subjects such as theology or oceanography offer little help when you work at Moria. Asked whether he received any training or attended any seminars prior to his appointment, deputy camp director Dimitris Vafeas only laughs.

Yet this lack of training is the least of the problem at Moria, because all who work there are doing a superhuman job in difficult circumstances. Their offices, housed in pre-fabricated container houses are cramped and poorly equipped. Their workload, already heavy, multiplies daily due to the rising numbers of arrivals. It is not only the refugees at Moria who feel abandoned by the rest of the world.

Vasilis Ntavas, the president of the employees’ association, is in charge of receiving the new arrivals, who according to international law are interviewed, registered, and also go through a medical examination. He laments the lack of available translators and is grateful for the help offered by translators that the British embassy in Athens has provided. He is frustrated by the lack of resources and staff, “we give our soul” he says, but true humanitarian aid would be doing much more for these people.

New arrivals await sitting on benches under a canopy shielding them from the sun which is equipped with water mist machine. That area too is cramped, another of Ntavas’ regrets, but the relief the water mist provides from the heat is perhaps the only luxury the camp offers. Next door, the waiting area for the medical examination is uncovered but Ntavas explains that fortuitously one of the employees on temporary contracts had been an iron worker and he was put in charge of erecting the metal frame for a canopy.

THE ROLE OF THE NGOs

At the peak of the refugee crisis tens of non-government organizations (NGOs) from Europe and North America descended on Lesbos. Many offered crucial help but their large numbers meant that it was a case of too much is too little. And Greece, which is a newcomer to NGO culture and volunteerism, was unprepared to assess, coordinate, and streamline the help being offered. Instances of cavalier behavior or a holier-than-thou attitude by a few NGO members did not go down well with the island’s inhabitants. And not all well-meaning gestures are effective. Mansur gave me the example of an NGO arriving at the perimeter of Moria and beginning by offering food or beverages. That meant that it was the physically stronger who were able to avail themselves of that help, but the weaker or the infirm were deprived.

There are presently 52 Greek and international NGOs that are authorized to operate on Lesbos and 17 of them work within the camp. Director Giannis Mpalpakakis praises their work and considers it important in assisting the smooth functioning of the camp. And one could add that the NGOs, which witness the appalling conditions in the camp, have tried to alert international public opinion to the problems. One of the severest critics of the European and Greek authorities in the past was OXFAM International.

Walking around the camp one can immediately spot the NGO workers, young men and women, their organizations’ logos emblazoned on their t-shirts with the exception of the women who belong to the Canadian Evangelical Mennonite Conference, who are wearing ankle-length dresses and small white bonnets on their heads.

The NGOs working at Moria include the Watershed Foundation that is working on sanitation projects, Kitrinos Health Care, METAdrasi, Movement on the Ground, Syniparxi & Epikoinonia sto Aigeo, and the Greek section of Doctors Without Borders.

One of the many NGO workers in Moria is Braxton Allred, who is the country coordinator of HELP International. It is a small grass-roots NGO that promotes grass roots development overseas and crisis relief. HELP has been working in Moria for about three years assisting the camp authorities and the other NGOs by offering educational enrichment to the camp’s children and distributing food and clothes as well as doing laundry in the vulnerable persons’ sections.