Confidence and Understanding at Mitsotakis-Rutte Meeting

HAGUE – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis closed the first round of his visits in Europe with a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague aimed at “changing the narrative of Greece’s relations with Europe and restoring its credibility.”

In his meetings, the Prime Minister sent the message that Greece has turned a page, left the crisis behind and is on growth path. The Dutch side showed strong interest in the large investment forum focusing on green energy announced last week in Berlin, not only for renewables but also for gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the two countries were working closely together in the EU, NATO and the UN and were “important economic partners,” adding that their talks had covered the problems of the region, such as migration, but “had mainly focused on how to bring about economic growth in Greece.”

He also praised Mitsotakis by saying that “we have a prime minister whose goal is to bring about more investment and growth.”

Rutte stressed that “we want to provide technical know-how, for example in the agricultural sector. The Netherlands is already active in Greece and we will discuss how to support structural reforms in this sector. We want to help and we both have a common interest.”