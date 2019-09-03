New Song by Legendary YANNI Released

NEW YORK – On August 30, YANNI, one of the most celebrated composers and multi-platinum-selling artist of our time, released a new song entitled “Ladyhawk.”

For decades, YANNI has captured the hearts and spirits of millions with his dynamic, groundbreaking performances in the most iconic sites in the world, from the Acropolis in Greece to the Taj Mahal in India to the Kremlin in Russia and the Great Pyramids in Egypt. Now, with “Ladyhawk,” he is unveiling his most intimate and moving work yet, in a beautiful and powerful celebration of the special connection he shares with his daughter, Krystalán.

“This song was inspired by love. I was playing the piano for my daughter, who I call Ladyhawk because she is my guardian angel. She watches over me… We have an amazing connection and I am very fortunate to have a daughter like Krystalán, My Ladyhawk. I was playing ‘Butterfly Dance’ for her, which is a song I wrote as a kid…I saw her getting teary-eyed… Her emotions really affected me, and this beautiful theme came out… It simply was born in an instant… I love how it came out and I hope it connects with you too.” – YANNI.

For the first time ever, YANNI was captured on video in the moment of inspiration while he was creating this song. Krystalán was there and recorded this candid moment, which can now be viewed on YANNI’s Facebook page. The full song will be released on all digital platforms.