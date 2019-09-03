Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits Brainport Foundation of Eindhoven University of Technology

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the Brainport Foundation of Eindhoven University of Technology on Tuesday. The Foundation promotes innovation and the technological connection of scientific production with the market.

The prime minister was welcomed by the president of the Foundation, who briefed him on the activities of the University, followed by a tour of the premises.

On his arrival, the Greek prime minister met a Greek freshman, greeted him, had a brief chat with him, and told him that he was studying at a good university.

The Netherlands have a very important ecosystem of innovation and technological development that promotes the link between production and the market. The aim of this initiative by Mitsotakis is to develop synergies with the Dutch side and to explore high-tech partnerships. The foreign ministries of the two countries will create a bridge to provide technical assistance and exploit Dutch best practices in order to support Greek companies and institutes in their efforts to gain access to the international environment and to make use of talent and the skills that exist in our country in the field of new technologies.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, will meet in The Hague. Economic developments in Europe, reforms and migration will dominate their meeting.

It is the prime minister’s third visit to a European capital after Paris and Berlin, in which he will continue to try to change the image of the country. Mitsotakis will present his reform agenda and look for common areas of cooperation for growth and investments.

The meeting with Rutte will take place at 14:15 (Athens tims), after which the two prime ministers will make statements to the press.